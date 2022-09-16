Vice President Kamala Harris again ignores migrant question, husband calls busing ‘shameful’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris again ignored a question Friday about the arrival of migrants near her Washington, D.C., residence.

Then later Friday, her husband Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff called it “shameful” and a “political stunt.”

“These are human beings,” Emhoff told reporters after receiving a COVID-19 booster shot. “These are people. They needed to be treated with dignity, with kindness and respect, and they weren’t. And we have so-called leaders in this country who rather than focusing on what’s good for the public within their own states, they’re using people as pawns for a political stunt.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses carrying 101 migrants that arrived Thursday morning outside the Naval Observatory. The group included migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview.

Harris, appearing with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Friday, ignored a reporter’s shouted question on her reaction to the buses.

“What was your reaction to the buses arriving yesterday?” a pool reporter asked the vice president as she thanked the press with the South African president.

Harris and Ramaphosa turned and went inside without taking questions.

The migrants were taken to a local church by non-governmental groups Thursday.

This latest convoy of buses arrived just hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his similar promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

Harris similarly refused to comment on the two migrant buses Thursday after delivering remarks in the White House.

Harris spoke Thursday morning at the United We Stand Summit hosted in the White House. As the vice president walked out of the East Room following her remarks, a White House pool reporter asked her for comment on the recent arrival of migrants near her D.C. residence.

Harris looked at the reporter and continued walking without answering.