Vice President Harris reportedly to give closing argument next week on National Mall in DC

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver her closing presidential campaign argument in an address next week in the nation’s capital, her campaign announced on Wednesday.

According to a senior campaign official, Harris will deliver what’s being described as a major “closing argument” address next Tuesday – one week until Election Day – on the Ellipse, which is just south of the White House and north of the National Mall.

The campaign spotlighted that then-President Trump headlined a large rally of supporters at the Ellipse on Jan 6, 2021. Many of those who attended Trump’s rally then marched to the U.S. Capital and joined other protesters in storming the building in an attempt to upend congressional certification of President Biden’s 2020 election victory over Trump.

CASH DASH: THIS CANDIDATE IS THE CLEAR FRONT-RUNNER

The campaign official said in her speech, Harris will make the case that it’s time to turn the page on Trump and chart a new path forward. The official added that the vice president’s speech will aim to contrast what a Harris term in the White House would look like compared to another four years of a Trump presidency.

WHAT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POWER RANKING IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE SHOW

The campaign sees the Ellipse as a symbolic location that they believe will help make clear to voters the choice in the presidential election. Trump and Harris are locked in a margin-of-error battle in the race to succeed President Biden in the White House.

Trump, who has been indicted multiple times and made history as the first current or former president convicted in a criminal case, has regularly said during the 2024 campaign that if he returned to the White House, he would prosecute his political foes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And both Biden and Harris – who replaced her boss atop the Democrats’ 2024 ticket in July after Biden ended his re-election bid – have repeatedly warned voters that Trump poses a threat to democracy if he’s re-elected.

“Our democracy is at stake,” the president said on Tuesday. “Think about it. Think about what would happen if Donald Trump wins this election.”

Word of the Harris address in the nation’s capital was first reported earlier on Wednesday by NBC News.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.