Vermont border apprehensions in last 3 months more than past two years combined

Apprehensions of illegal immigrants crossing into Vermont along its border with Canada have more than doubled in a little more than three months compared to the last two years, a Customs and Border Protection Official said.

“In less than four months, Swanton Sector’s apprehensions have surpassed the COMBINED two prior years (FY2021-2022),” Robert Garcia, chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector, tweeted last week.

He continued, “In the face of this adversity, our #BorderPatrol Agents remain steadfast in their portrayal of our ideals: Vigilance, Integrity, & Service to Country. #HonorFirst.”

He added that the sector had a nearly 743% increase over the same prior-year period.

In December, the Swanson Sector, which encompasses all of Vermont, captured a record 441 people crossing illegally from Canada, according to the Center Square.

Garcia said that illegal crossings into the state is more dangerous in the cold winter months.

“In freezing temperatures over uncertain terrain, families with children, from just a few months old, continue to illegally cross from Canada into the U.S,” he tweeted. “The risk to human lives–including #BorderPatrol Agents–is increasing. Illegal & irresponsible.”