Vance to meet with federal law enforcement, Marines in LA amid anti-ICE riots

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President JD Vance will travel to Los Angeles on Friday morning to visit the city amid anti-ICE riots, Fox News Digital has learned.

Upon arrival, the vice president is expected to tour a multiagency Federal Joint Operations Center and a Federal Mobile Command Center. There, Vance is expected to meet with leadership and U.S. Marines.

An official familiar with the plans told Fox News Digital that the vice president is expected to deliver brief remarks.

Vance’s trip comes in the midst of anti-ICE riots in the city.

Vance is expected to discuss how Los Angeles was destroyed in the midst of the violent protests against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement. He is also expected to discuss how California politicians had a choice and chose to disregard federal laws and turn their backs on law enforcement.

President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to Los Angeles earlier in June to aid law enforcement amid the violent protests. The Trump administration also sent hundreds of Marines to support law enforcement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sued the Trump administration for taking command of the National Guard, but a unanimous ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday said Trump is allowed to keep control of National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles.

The ruling stays the lower court order that ordered command of the troops back to Newsom.

A president has not made a decision about the deployment of a National Guard without the permission of the state’s governor since 1965.

Trump, in a Thursday night post to Truth Social, praised the Court of Appeals for its decision and said the decision was a win.

“BIG WIN in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the President’s core power to call in the National Guard! The Judges obviously realized that Gavin Newscum is incompetent and ill prepared, but this is much bigger than Gavin, because all over the United States, if our Cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done. This is a Great Decision for our Country, and we will continue to protect and defend Law abiding Americans. Congratulations to the Ninth Circuit, America is proud of you tonight!,” he posted.