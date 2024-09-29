Vance not allowed to campaign in Pittsburgh culinary landmark — despite Harris event at same restaurant chain

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance missed out on a Pittsburgh culinary landmark after he was apparently kicked out from meeting with supporters inside — despite the same restaurant chain allowing the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign to meet its supporters there.

A source familiar with the campaign told Fox News Digital that when the vice presidential campaign stopped by Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, their planned visit to excited supporters was cut short when they were promptly kicked out by employees. The source noted that Primanti Bros. management was aware that the Trump-Vance campaign was planning on stopping by.

An employee told the campaign that this was “not a campaign stop” and that “JD’s not allowed in,” the source said, adding that the manager threatened to call the police if they didn’t leave.

Trump-Vance supporters shot back, booing the employees as they were ushered to the exit, the source said.

The Trump campaign’s frosty reception at the restaurant chain contrasts how the Harris-Walz campaign was treated just a month earlier when they visited a Primanti Bros. location in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Harris’ campaign made a stop at the Primanti Bros. location on Aug. 18 – much to the chagrin of locals, who were kicked out of the restaurant.

“I wanted to watch some sports and enjoy an afternoon lunch,” Mark Dodson previously told Fox News Digital. “Around 3:30, the bartender, she goes, ‘It’s last call’ – what do you mean last call?”

Employees informed the Pennsylvania native that the restaurant was closing early for a private event.

The private event was the arrival of the Harris campaign’s entourage, with videos from inside the event showing Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff greeting patrons.

Outside, kicked-out patrons and Trump supporters protested the event. Others verbally accused the campaign of employing “actors” – as video captured by ABC News of Harris’ visit itself depicted a full dining room with people enjoying their food.

“Holy hell, all these actors in these vans,” a man was heard shouting among the anti-Harris demonstrators.

Despite the Vance campaign being kicked out of the local establishment on Saturday, the campaign met with supporters outside the restaurant.

Photos from the impromptu outside event showed Vance greeting excited patrons.

Before leaving, Vance addressed the crowd of supporters that had gathered outside the establishment.

“We paid for everybody’s food, we gave them a nice tip and, of course, when I gave a nice tip, I said no taxes on tips,” Vance said, referring to a Trump proposal.

“It’s all right, don’t hold it against [the worker],” he said. “She just got a little nervous, but it’s a great local business. Let’s keep on supporting it.”

Exclusive video obtained by Fox News Digital showed Vance talking with Primanti Bros employees following the run-in.

“I don’t think they paid for their food, so we’ll cover it,” Vance is heard telling an employee.

“I appreciate that, thank you,” the employee is heard saying.

“And keep the change,” Vance said. “I’m sure there’s going to be a fair amount in there. And, ya know, no taxes on tips. That’s one of things that we’re trying to hammer.”

“Yes, we’re rooting for that!” the employee is heard saying.

In a statement on social media, Primanti’s wrote that Vance’s visit was a surprise and that they were not given advance notice.

“Primanti’s prides itself on being a staple of the Pittsburgh community and a proud American business that has hosted sitting presidents, politicians, and political candidates from across the spectrum for over 90 years. Our doors are open to all patrons who wish to dine with us,” they said.

“Without any advance notice, today’s campaign stop caused some momentary confusion for our staff. However, Senator Vance and his team were welcomed to our restaurant shortly after and engaged with our guests inside and on the property. Senator Vance’s supportive comment that our manager got a little nervous given the Secret Service, police and crowd accurately reflected the nature of what occurred, and we are glad that it was resolved quickly.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Primanti Bros.’ main office in Pittsburgh, and was directed to a representative’s email address. That representative did not immediately respond.

