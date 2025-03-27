Vance celebrates ‘no more quotas’ in the military as he fires guns and visits with Marines

Vice President JD Vance boasted of “no more quotas” in the military as he visited young Marines at Quantico Wednesday, emphasizing that the previous administration’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies are no longer in effect.

“No more quotas, no more ridiculous mumbo jumbo, no more diversity trainings,” he said. “We believe the real strength and the real diversity in the United States Marine Corps is that you all come from every walk of life, every corner of America, and you have got the strength and the purpose to win the nation’s wars.”

The vice president claimed he saw a “renewed sense of patriotism” and a “renewed commitment to excellence in the nation’s military youth.”

After addressing a crowd of Marines, Vance briefly served lunch in the chow hall and fired three different guns — an M27, M107 and an M240B — and an inert Howitzer and a drone at a gun range.

VANCE OFFICE TOUTS US DEFENSE OF GREENLAND FROM NAZIS, SOVIETS, AHEAD OF VP AND WIFE’S VISIT TO SPACE BASE

Arriving three hours late, Vance blamed the delay on an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump.

“I was in the Oval Office talking to the president. I said, ’Sir, I know we’re in the middle of something, but the Marines at Quantico are waiting for me.”

He said Trump sent his “love” and appreciation.

Lieutenants at Quantico told Fox News Digital they were excited to see a former Marine in the White House. Amid rapid-fire changes in Washington, they said their day-to-day lives hadn’t changed much in the military, other than new restrictions about what they were allowed to post on social media.

Wednesday’s address included Vance’s first public remarks since a bombshell report emerged of the vice president airing his concerns about Houthi strikes in a group chat on Signal with other top U.S. officials. He did not answer questions from reporters about the leaked discussion.

JD VANCE RECALLS HIS WIFE TEXTING HIM UNDER TABLE AT SILICON VALLEY DINNER: ‘THESE PEOPLE ARE F—ING CRAZY’

Vance pointed out in messages revealed after The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly added to a high-level Signal chat that Europe’s shipping was far more affected than shipping in the U.S. by Houthi strikes in the Red Sea.

“I think we are making a mistake,” Vance said in one message.

“3 percent of US trade runs through the [Suez Canal]. 40 percent of European trade does. There is a real risk that the public doesn’t understand this or why it’s necessary. The strongest reason to do this is, as POTUS said, to send a message.”

Hegseth addressed Vance’s hesitance: “VP: I understand your concerns – and fully support you raising w/ POTUS. Important considerations, most of which are tough to know how they play out (economy, Ukraine peace, Gaza, etc). I think messaging is going to be tough no matter what – nobody knows who the Houthis are – which is why we would need to stay focused on: 1) Biden failed & 2) Iran funded.”

Hegseth added, “Waiting a few weeks or a month does not fundamentally change the calculus. 2 immediate risks on waiting: 1) this leaks, and we look indecisive; 2) Israel takes an action first – or Gaza cease fire falls apart – and we don’t get to start this on our own terms.”

Vance replied, “If you think we should do it let’s go. I just hate bailing Europe out again.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hegseth added, “VP: I fully share your loathing of European free-loading. It’s PATHETIC. But Mike is correct, we are the only ones on the planet (on our side of the ledger) who can do this. Nobody else even close. Question is timing. I feel like now is as good a time as any, given POTUS directive to reopen shipping lanes. I think we should go; but POTUS still retains 24 hours of decision space.”