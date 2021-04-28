Vaccinated Nancy Pelosi wears a mask with inoculated colleagues, but not when she got a blow-out

With the world watching, a fully-vaccinated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wore a mask during the entirety of President Joe Biden‘s first joint address to Congress on Wednesday. Pelosi did not, however, wear a mask when she evaded state-imposed coronavirus restrictions and CDC guidance to get her hair styled in the middle of a global pandemic when she had not yet been inoculated.

In September, Fox News obtained surveillance footage from a San Francisco hair salon that opened to provide a blow-out to Pelosi, who was seen on camera without a mask and in violation of CDC guidelines. The COVID-19 vaccine was not available at the time.

PELOSI USED SHUTTERED SAN FRANCISCO HAIR SALON FOR BLOW-OUT, OWNER CALLS IT ‘SLAP IN THE FACE’

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that while indoors, unvaccinated Americans should wear masks. However, it states that those who have been vaccinated, like Pelosi, “can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.”

Despite this guidance, Pelosi sat masked, next to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is vaccinated, while Harris was also masked.

Rep. Thomas Massie pointed out that President Joe Biden went unmasked while giving his speech to a socially-distanced chamber, despite Pelosi’s rule that everyone on the House floor must wear a mask or pay a fine.

PELOSI REMINDS LAWMAKERS ABOUT SOCIAL DISTANCING, MASK REQUIREMENTS AFTER DAY 1 CONTROVERSIES