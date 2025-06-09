VA chief blasts rioters after LA clinic shuttered amid chaos: ‘Your actions are interfering with vets health’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins announced Monday afternoon that a VA clinic in Los Angeles had to be suddenly shuttered as the City of Angels was ablaze in violence following ICE deportation raids.

“To the violent mobs in Los Angeles rioting in support of illegal immigrants and against the rule of law – your actions are interfering with veterans’ health care,” Collins said.

The secretary, formerly a Republican congressman from Georgia, said his agency had to make the “difficult decision” to temporarily close the LA Ambulatory Care Center.

Collins told Fox News Digital that California leaders “repeatedly put the interests of illegal immigrants and criminals above those of hard-working citizens.”

“[N]ow, Los Angeles veterans are paying the price,” he said.

“We are thankful President Donald Trump has the courage to bring order and safety back to the citizens of Los Angeles – something California leaders have failed to do.”

Collins assured that the clinic would reopen as soon as it is safe to do so, and that veterans needing care there can reschedule or pursue telehealth options.

The center is located between Skid Row and Union Station, and is just off the US-101 freeway, which was one of the highways rioters converged on over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers were stranded in their vehicles at one point on that stretch of road, according to KABC, which reported they were subjected to projectiles being thrown by rioters during the asphalt incursion.

During a recent television interview, Collins said he remains laser-focused on his agency’s mission.

“The president told me to do one thing and that’s take care of our veterans.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass for purposes of this story.