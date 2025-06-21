User’s manual to the Big, Beautiful Bill this weekend and early next week

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Next week is crucial to passage of the Big, Beautiful Bill in the Senate. If things go well, the bill could be done by the end of next week. If things go poorly, the Senate may be crashing to finish the bill before July 4. That could involve weekend sessions and the cancellation of the July 4 recess.

On Sunday, Senate Republicans huddle with Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough to whittle away provisions which don’t comport with Senate budgetary rules. The Senate is using a special process known as “budget reconciliation” to avoid a filibuster.

As a result, the bill must be fiscal in nature and not add to the deficit. It cannot include “policy.” This is known as the “Byrd Rule.” It’s named after late Senate Majority Leader Robert Byrd (D-W.V.). The process of meeting with the Parliamentarian is the “Byrd Bath.” MacDonough serves as a referee to decide what fits with Senate budget rules. The various provisions which MacDonough fillets from the bill are called “Byrd droppings.”

Anyway, despite the cornpone Senate humor, the process offstage on Sunday is crucial to the process. What’s ruled in or out could bolster chances of passing the bill – or kill it.

We will start to get information about what is ruled in or out over the weekend and stretching into Monday. Those policy details will be critical. So watch for leaks and other information to dribble out beginning on Sunday.

This process will roll into early next week with an initial vote to begin the process mid-week. It will culminate with a round-the-clock voting session (known as a “vote-a-rama”) late next week.

Then the measure must go back to the House. That’s because the Senate will inevitably change the bill. The House and Senate must be aligned before the bill can go to the president’s desk.

And this is why the deadline to finish the bill by July 4 may slip.