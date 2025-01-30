USDA responds to report that official was escorted out of office after ‘refusing to comply’ with Trump firing

The former inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) was reportedly escorted out of her office Monday after she “refused to comply” with her termination – though the USDA denies that she was forcibly removed.

Phyllis Fong, who has worked for the USDA for 22 years, was fired on Friday, but she reportedly told her colleagues that she planned to continue working. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Fong was removed by security officials and “refused to comply” with her termination.

Before her firing, the government employee said she believed that the newly inaugurated Trump administration was acting improperly by terminating officials so suddenly.

In an email obtained by Reuters, Fong said the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) had “taken the position that these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time.”

The USDA, however, denied that security officials were involved in the incident in an email to Fox News Digital on Wednesday night.

“According to an internal security report, Phyllis Fong departed the USDA premises on Monday, January 27 of her own accord,” a spokesperson said. “She was accompanied by two friends who she paused to take selfies with on her way out. Security officials did not play any role in her departure.”

Fong, who was appointed as inspector general by President George W. Bush, also worked for the CIGIE from 2008 to 2014, after being elected the council’s first chairperson. According to the USDA’s website, Fong’s job as inspector general involved “audits, investigations, and other oversight activities relating to USDA’s programs and operations.”

“The Office of Inspector General (OIG) provides leadership in promoting economy and effectiveness in USDA programs and preventing fraud, waste, and abuse,” the description reads. “Ms. Fong’s priorities as IG have been to focus OIG’s resources on the protection of public health and safety related to USDA’s mission and operations, and to improve the management and financial integrity of the Department’s programs.”

Since Jan. 20, President Donald Trump has fired several government employees across dozens of agencies. Inspectors general are one of many targeted employees, along with those in DEI roles.

On Saturday, a White House official told Fox News that 17 independent watchdogs at various federal agencies were sacked late Friday. The inspectors general worked for the Defense Department, State Department and Energy Department, in addition to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Veterans Affairs and more.

At the time, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, expressed concern that the sudden firings may have violated federal law that requires the president to give 30 days’ notice to Congress of intent to fire independent watchdogs, according to The Associated Press.

“There may be good reason the IGs were fired. We need to know that if so,” Grassley, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. “I’d like further explanation from President Trump. Regardless, the 30 day detailed notice of removal that the law demands was not provided to Congress.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Fong and the White House for comment.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and Chris Pandolfo and Reuters contributed to this report.