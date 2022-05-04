US women could get abortions in Canada if Roe v. Wade falls, Canadian minister says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American women would be able to cross the border to Canada to get abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and states ban abortions, a Canadian minister said Tuesday.

Karina Gould, minister of families, children and social development, made the offer during an appearance on CBC News on Tuesday. Host Vassy Kapelos pressed Gould on whether American women would have the option.

“I don’t see why we would not,” Gould said. “If they, people, come here and need access, certainly, you know, that’s a service that would be provided.”

Gould’s comments come after the leak of a Supreme Court draft decision indicating the court could soon overturn Roe, which would allow states to ban abortions.

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed that the leaked document was an authentic draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson, a case regarding an abortion ban in Mississippi. Justice Roberts also opened an investigation to track down those responsible for the leak.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called for the leaker to be criminally prosecuted during a floor speech Tuesday.

“Somebody, likely somebody inside the court itself, leaked a confidential brief to the press, to stir up a pressure campaign,” McConnell, R-KY, said. “Whoever committed this lawless act knew exactly what it could bring about.”

“The same political movement that used a leak to move up the timeline of Justice Breyer’s retirement process is trying to use yet another leak to make the court less secure and less impartial,” he added.

President Joe Biden appeared to suggest Tuesday that overturning the Roe would ban abortion nationwide, which is not the case.

“The idea that we’re going to make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child, based on a decision by the Supreme Court, I think goes way overboard,” he told reporters during a press gaggle.

More than a dozen U.S. states have trigger laws that would immediately impose restrictions on abortion if the 1973 ruling were to be overturned. Many other states have laws explicitly protecting abortion, however.