US wary of Russia pullback announcement, warns against annexing eastern Ukraine

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday warned Russia against targeting eastern Ukraine and voiced skepticism after it alleged it would aid peace talks by scaling back forces around Kyiv.

“If they somehow believe that an effort to subjugate only…the eastern or southern part of Ukraine can succeed, then once again they are profoundly fooling themselves,” he told reporters. “We’ve seen the will and determination of Ukrainians to determine their own future.”

“I think that will continue to be expressed one way or another in all parts of the country,” Blinken added.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The secretary’s comments came just hours after Russian defense officials said they would move troops away from the capital city of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust” in its peace talks with Ukraine.

Russian authorities did not say whether these forces would be sent back home or elsewhere in Ukraine.

After five weeks of fighting, Russian ground troops have not only remained stalled across the country – including near Kyiv – but they have begun to be pushed back by Ukrainian forces outside several cities.

U.S. defense officials have warned that Moscow’s failure to make ground advances could mean it will look to re-strategize its campaign.

“I can’t tell you whether these statements reflect some reorientation of the aggression. Or whether this is a means by which Russia once again is trying to deflect and deceive people,” Blinken said in reference to when Russia claimed it would remove troops along the Ukrainian border but then instead launched an invasion last month.

“Whether it’s simply trying to reroute given the heavy losses that it has suffered – I don’t know,” he added.

RUSSIA TO SCALE BACK MILITARY ACTIVITY TOWARD KYIV, CHERNIHIV AS PART OF PEACE TALKS: PUTIN DEFENSE OFFICIAL

Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined a series of demands he wants from Ukraine in order to end his deadly war, including its pledge not to join NATO, disarmament, and the protection of the Russian language.

But his complete list remains unclear and speculation has surfaced that Putin will demand territory in eastern Ukraine – an option Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to reject.

Ukraine has demanded Russia cease all attacks and remove its invading forces.

Negotiators reportedly said Kyiv has agreed not to join NATO or host foreign troops within Ukrainian borders.

But Ukrainian negotiators have also demanded security guarantees similar to the collective defense established under NATO’s Article 5 from countries like Canada, Israel, Poland and Turkey, reported Reuters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fate of Crimea, which has been occupied since 2014, remains unclear.

Negotiators have called for Zelenskyy and Putin to meet to discuss the proposed peace negotiations.