US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of IA, released from hospital after kidney infection

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said.

Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her office.

AFFORDING DEMS’ ‘INFLATION REDUCTION ACT’ WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT HARDWORKING AMERICANS: REP. ASHLEY HINSON

“I am feeling much better, will continue resting at home, and look forward to getting out on the road to be with Iowans soon,” Hinson said in a statement Tuesday morning.

A debate scheduled for Tuesday night between Hinson, a Republican, and her Democratic challenger, Liz Mathis, was canceled in light of Hinson’s medical emergency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iowa PBS, which was hosting the debate, said there are no plans to reschedule the debate.