US prosecutors target Michael Avenatti’s $4.5 milllion jet for civil forfeiture

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti’s $4.5 million private jet, according to a Monday court filing.

Avenatti is due to be sentenced for client fraud convictions in September, and prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of the jet to be included in his sentencing, according to Law and Crime.

Prosecutors submitted the filing to the Central District of California on Monday and included that Avenatti says he does not object to the forfeiture.

Avenatti reportedly agreed to “expressly, freely and voluntarily forfeits all right, title, and interest” in the plane, according to L&C.

MICHAEL AVENATTI’S BID TO BE SENTENCED REMOTELY DENIED: STORMY DANIELS QUIPS, ‘SEE YA THERE, B—-!’

MICHAEL AVENATTI SAYS COURTROOM MASK MANDATE INFRINGES ON CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FACE ACCUSER

Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison in June for defrauding his client, porn star Stormy Daniels, out of $300,000.

The California case relates to other charges against Avenatti, however. He is accused of defrauding five other clients out of roughly $10 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Avenatti first rose to fame following the 2016 election of former President Donald Trump. Avenatti represented Daniels, who claimed that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and that the Trump campaign had paid her $130,000 to stay quiet during election season.