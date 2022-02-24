US politicians react to Russia declaring ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. politicians on both sides of the aisle condemned Russia’s “unprovoked” attack of Ukraine late Wednesday after news broke that Vladimir Putin had declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine and explosions could be heard in the capital city of Kyiv and other parts of the country.

“The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” President Biden said in a White House statement. “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said it was the “first time in 80 years that a great power has moved to conquer a sovereign nation.” He said the invasion was without “justification, provocation and without honor.”

He blamed “tepid” responses to Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the “naive” reset during the Obama administration and Trump’s “America First.”

“History shows that a tyrant’s appetite for conquest is never satiated,” he said, adding that America and its allies must “protect freedom by subjecting Putin and Russia to the harshest economic penalties, by expelling them from global institutions, and by committing ourselves to the expansion and modernization of our national defense.”

PUTIN DECLARES ‘SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION’ IN UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said the “USA stands with Ukraine” in a tweet.

“We pray for the people of Ukraine as they defend against Putin’s attempt to rebuild the old Soviet Union,” she added. “Biden must stand up to Putin and immediately levy severe sanctions against Russia — starting with removal from the SWIFT banking system.”

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio wrote Ukrainians are “tough people who will NEVER accept being ruled by #Putin. Men,women,children,the elderly,they are going to fight And they are going to maim & kill alot of Russians.”

Rubio posted multiple tweets about Ukraine Wednesday night, later adding, “To clarify what is underway is a full scale & comprehensive military assault throughout #Ukraine.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that an “attack on Ukraine is an attack on democracy.” She said she “applauded” Biden for his “forceful leadership in imposing the first tranche of swift & severe sanctions to counter Russian aggression. The U.S. & our allies stand together in our unwavering support of the Ukrainian people.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said “Putin’s decision to invade is an evil, panicked move of weakness and will be his defining mistake,” adding that Ukrainians will fight “for as long as it takes to secure their nation from this foreign tyrant, and the United States will stand with them in this fight.”

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican, said her prayers were with the Ukrainian people.

“I first traveled to Ukraine in 1989 as a college student, celebrated when they voted for independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, & served alongside Ukrainians in the Global War on Terror.”

“Ukraine wants freedom; the world must stand with them.”

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, however, tweeted the “war and suffering could have easily been avoided if Biden Admin/NATO had simply acknowledged Russia’s legitimate security concerns regarding Ukraine’s becoming a member of NATO, which would mean US/NATO forces right on Russia’s border.”

Rubio later called that argument “simply not true.”

“A pledge that #Ukraine would never join NATO was not Putin’s only demand,” he wrote. “As recently as last week he once again demanded NATO leave every country that joined after 1997 including Bulgaria, Romania & 12 others.”