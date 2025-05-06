US officials to meet with Chinese counterparts in Switzerland amid trade war

Top officials with the Trump administration are expected to meet with a high-level Chinese delegation this week in Switzerland, marking the first major talks between the two countries since President Donald Trump ignited a trade war based on tariffs on imports.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Jamieson Greer, a trade representative, are expected to represent the U.S. as they meet with their Chinese counterparts in Geneva.

The meeting comes as the U.S. market worries over the effects of Trump’s tariffs on prices and supply continues to increase.

