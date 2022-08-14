US lawmakers visit Taiwan in unannounced visit on the heels of Nancy Pelosi uproar

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of five U.S. lawmakers landed in Taiwan on Sunday in another high-level visit that comes just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged China with a trip to the island.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, is leading the unannounced delegation. The group of lawmakers will meet with Taiwanese officials throughout Sunday.

China has long claimed Taiwan as its territory, despite the island being democratic and self-governed.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.