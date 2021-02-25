US launches airstrike against Iranian-backed forces in Syria

The U.S. military carried out an airstrike against an Iranian-backed militia stronghold in Syria Thursday, a senior U.S. official told Fox News.

Multiple facilities were struck in the air attack, which was sanctioned by President Biden.

The senior official said the strike was a defensive strategy, intended to halt and deter future rocket attacks by the militia group that recently hit Baghdad and Erbil.

Please check back on this developing story.