US Embassy in Lebanon tells Americans to ‘leave before a crisis begins’

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon posted a video warning Americans to leave the country while they can, as Israel is preparing to retaliate against Lebanon-based, Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists for a rocket attack over the weekend that killed 12 at a children’s soccer field.

The development comes as Air France has suspended flights to and from Beirut due to the expectation a major war will unfold. German airline Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines and Eurowings have also suspended flights.

“We recommend U.S. citizens develop a crisis plan of action and leave before a crisis begins,” Rena Bitter, U.S. assistant secretary of state for the bureau of consular affairs, said in the video. “Regularly scheduled commercial transportation is always the best option while local communications and transportation infrastructure are intact and operating normally.”

“Should commercial air not be available, individuals already in Lebanon should be prepared to shelter in place for long periods of time,” she warned.

Bitter also said: “I want to assure you that Washington is laser-focused on Lebanon” and “the U.S. Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas.”

She encouraged Americans in Lebanon to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive travel alerts.

“And finally, if your relatives are planning to visit you in Lebanon this summer, please strongly encourage them to reconsider their travel given the difficulties that would hinder departure should conflict increase in the region,” Bitter concluded.

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon, in a separate message on Sunday, urged “U.S. citizens traveling to or from Lebanon to monitor their flight status closely, to be aware that itineraries could change with little or no warning, and to make alternate plans.”

Early Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly executed a drone strike in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of two Hezbollah terrorists.

The IDF has not commented on the strike, but it unfolded after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a three-hour cabinet meeting on Sunday, during which ministers authorized the prime minister and his minister of defense to determine the “manner and timing” of a military response to the lethal Hezbollah attack.

The IDF on Monday then released video of a drone from Lebanese territory being shot down over Israel’s waters.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense also said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Monday about the rocket strike on the Majdal Shams village on Saturday.

“Minister Gallant informed the Secretary about the use of an Iranian rocket, equipped with 50KG explosives and discussed the evidence revealed by the IDF, indicating Hezbollah’s responsibility for the attack,” the ministry added.

Fox News’ Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.