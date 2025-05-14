US cuts defense ties with Cuba over ‘non-cooperation’ after harboring terror fugitives

The U.S. State Department has determined and certified Cuba as a “not fully cooperating country” (NFCC) for not helping with counterterrorism efforts after the island nation failed to turn over at least 11 fugitives in 2024 to U.S. custody.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce made the announcement on Tuesday that the certification, which falls under Section 40A of the Arms Export Control Act, will result in the prohibition on the sale or license for export of defense services to Cuba.

“In 2024, the Cuban regime did not fully cooperate with the United States on counterterrorism,” Bruce said in a statement. “There were at least 11 U.S. fugitives from justice in Cuba, including several facing terrorism-related charges, and the Cuban regime made clear it was not willing to discuss their return to face justice in our nation.”

“The Cuban regime’s refusal to engage on this important issue, as well as other recent circumstances of non-cooperation on terrorism-related law enforcement matters, made efforts to cooperate on counterterrorism issues futile in 2024,” she continued.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio not only certified Cuba as an NFCC, he also re-certified Iran, Syria, Venezuela and North Korea as NFCCs.

In January, the Biden administration lifted Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, reversing a move made by the Trump administration in 2021.

Former President Joe Biden said at the time that the Cuban government “has not provided any support for international terrorism during the preceding six-month period” as well as “provided assurances that it will not support acts of international terrorism in the future.”

Cuba was given the designation in January 2021, shortly before Biden took office. At the time, the U.S. Embassy in Cuba accused the country of “repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists.”

The designation returned the Caribbean nation to a list that it was on from the Reagan administration to that of former President Barack Obama. In 2016, Obama became the first U.S. president to visit Cuba since 1928.

The Obama administration attempted to normalize relations in 2015 but encountered resistance from President Donald Trump, whose administration recently argued that Cuba has failed to cooperate on counterterrorism.

State Department officials said Cuba refused to extradite 10 suspects wanted in Colombia for a police academy bombing that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Authorities also accused Cuba of harboring multiple American fugitives, including Joanne Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur. She was convicted of killing New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in 1973.

In the summer of 2017, Trump imposed travel and financial restrictions on Cuba while blasting as “one-sided” Obama’s 2016 deal with the regime.

Fox News Digital’s Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.