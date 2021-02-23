US B-1 bombers arrive in Norway for historic visit that seems to send message to Moscow

U.S. B-1B Lancers arrived in Norway on Monday to take part in a “long-planned training mission” and marked the first time these bombers operated out of the European country, a statement from the U.S. Air Force said.

“Training with allies like Norway enables us to hone our deterrence and defense capabilities while also enhancing regional stability,” Gen. Jeff Harrigian, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander said, according to the statement.

The planes flew from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and arrived at Ørland Air Station, which is in the central part of the country. The move has been seen by some military experts as a clear message to Moscow.

“This seems to be a concerted effort to back up our allies, and to begin applying pressure to the Russians in a manner they understand,” Jerry Hendrix, military expert, told Forbes earlier this month.

David Axe, the aerospace and defense reporter for the magazine, wrote, “There’s a language to these operations. Bombers don’t just bomb. They signal. That is, they communicate intent and, in that way, wield influence without lobbing a single munition.”

Last month, President Biden called Russia President Vladimir Putin to address a wide range of topics on national security, including the renewal of a nuclear arms treaty, bounties placed on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and interference in the 2020 election.

“President Biden made clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies,” the White House said in a statement.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report