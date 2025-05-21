US awaits Putin ceasefire proposal after Trump phone call, Rubio says

The U.S. is awaiting a proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin that may lead to a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Secretary Marco Rubio announced Tuesday.

“He says he’s going, they’re going to submit a proposal that would lead to a ceasefire, that would then lead to a broader negotiation,” Rubio told lawmakers during a Senate appropriations subcommittee hearing. “I think we will know from the context of that proposal where their mindset is and where they stand.”

Asked if he believed Russia was ready to cut a deal, the secretary and interim national security advisor said, “I think Putin will always cut a deal he thinks is in the best interest for the country, for Russia and for his view of the world.”

President Donald Trump and Putin spoke by phone for two hours Monday, though the discussion did not yield an immediate breakthrough. Trump told reporters he believes Putin wants peace and said he trusts him.

“I think he’s had enough. I think he’s had enough. It’s been a long time. This has been going on for more than three years. When you think, it’s been going on for a long time,” Trump said.

Asked whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was doing enough to move the peace process along, Trump said, “I’d rather tell you in about two weeks from now, because I can’t say yes or no.”

“Look, he’s a strong person, Zelenskyy, a strong guy, and he’s not the easiest person to deal with,” said Trump. “But I think that he wants to stop, and it’s a very bad thing that’s happening over there. I think he wants to stop. But I could answer that question better in two weeks or four weeks from now. I hope the answer is that he wants to get it solved.”

The European Union on Tuesday passed a set of new sanctions against Russia, and Republicans on Capitol Hill have said they are waiting for the go-ahead from the White House to pass a new sanctions package.

Trump said Monday he was not yet ready to impose new sanctions but could in the future.

“I think there’s a chance of getting something done,” Trump said. “And if you do that, you can also make it much worse. But there could be a time when that’s going to happen.”

He also said Moscow and Kyiv would continue direct peace negotiations, adding the Vatican was ready to host peace talks.