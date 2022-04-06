US Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID-19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement.

Garland tested positive for the virus after taking antigen tests and is not experiencing symptoms, according to the statement.

The U.S. attorney general has also received a COVD-19 vaccination, and has received a booster shot. He asked to be tested for COVID-19 after being notified that he may have been exposed to the virus.

"Attorney General Garland this afternoon tested positive for COVID-19 through antigen tests. He asked to be tested after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus. At the time, he is not experiencing symptoms. The Attorney General is fully vaccinated and boosted," the statement reads.

Garland will also isolate at home for “at least five days,” according to the statement, and will return to the office when he receives a negative COVD-19 test.

"In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Attorney General will isolate at home for at least five days. He will work virtually during this period and will return to the office following a negative test for the virus. The department will conduct contact tracing in accordance with CDC protocols."

A Department of Justice source told Fox News that Garland was last with President Biden on March 30 during a signing of the “Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act.”

Fox News’ David Spunt contributed to this report