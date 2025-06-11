US Attorney Alina Habba announces Rep. McIver hit with federal charges over Newark ICE clash

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) was hit with a federal indictment for allegedly obstructing Homeland Security agents during the May 9 incident outside a Newark immigration detention facility in a move her attorneys call political payback.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced the three-count indictment, charging McIver with forcibly impeding federal officers during the attempted arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at the Delaney Hall immigration facility.

According to a DOJ press release, McIver and two other members of Congress were conducting a congressional oversight visit that coincided with an immigration protest. After Baraka entered the facility’s secured area, federal agents warned him to leave.

When officers tried to arrest him, McIver allegedly blocked them, putting her arms around the mayor, and “slammed her forearm” into one officer while grabbing another.

Each of the first two counts carries a maximum eight-year prison sentence. The third carries up to one year.

In a statement on X, Habba said: “While people are free to express their views… they must not do so in a manner that endangers law enforcement.”

McIver’s attorney, Paul Fishman, dismissed the case as political in a statement given to Fox News:

“This prosecution is political retaliation against a dedicated public servant… We fully expect the Congresswoman’s exoneration.”

The preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday was canceled. An arraignment is expected within two weeks.