US Ambassador ‘can’t imagine’ Biden will visit Ukraine during Europe trip: ‘This is a country at war’

After three European leaders visited Kyiv last week to support Ukraine as it defends itself against a Russian onslaught, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday said there are no plans for President Biden to stop in the country this week during an expected trip to Europe for a NATO summit.

Biden is set to travel to Brussels, Belgium for the March 24 NATO summit on Russia’s war in Ukraine, the White House has said. He is also expected to attend a scheduled European Council Summit.

Despite Biden being in Europe, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she does not expect the president to stop in Ukraine.

“This is a country at war,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “I can’t imagine that that would be on the table.”

Thomas-Greenfield’s remarks come after the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia traveled to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders on Tuesday, as sustained Russian shelling targeted the city and its suburbs.

The three heads of state safely returned to Central Europe on Wednesday and called for the international community to aid Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told CNN last week that Biden should visit Ukraine “as a symbol of solidarity” while in Europe.

When addressing whether Biden will meet with Zelenskyy during his trip to Europe, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said the White House is “still finalizing the trip at this point in time.”

“The real focus right now is to meet with NATO partners in Brussels,” Psaki said. “If there are additional steps, we’ll share all those details with all of you.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.