NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Air Force has authorized the use of gender pronouns in electronic signature boxes for communications within the department.

“This guidance provides approval for the use of pronouns in electronic signature blocks and expands on written communication by providing official templates posted on e-publishing website available for download,” the Air Force correspondence dated December 9 states.

YOGA STUDIES COLLEGE PROFESSOR ORDERS STUDENTS TO USE GENDER PRONOUNS ON ASSIGNMENTS OR GRADES TAKE A HIT

“The use of pronouns (he/him, she/her, or they/them) in an email signature block is authorized but not required,” the memo adds.

The Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

STATE DEPARTMENT RIDICULED OVER CELEBRATING ‘INTERNATIONAL PRONOUNS DAY’ AMID GLOBAL CRISES

College campuses and workplaces across the country have been adopting the “gender neutral” pronouns in an effort to be more politically correct when addressing people who don’t wish to identify with a single gender or wish to be identified by a gender different from their biological sex.

The State Department was criticized earlier this year for openly celebrating International Pronouns Day given the challenges it faces around the world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

“Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles,” the department tweeted.