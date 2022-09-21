Unvaccinated Americans face job loss, no pay while seeking exemptions from state and local COVID mandates

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans from coast to coast are still suffering from job loss for refusing to submit to sweeping vaccine mandates, despite President Biden’s admission that the pandemic is “over.”

Despite declaring the end of the COVID-19 pandemic during a “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday, President Biden did not address the thousands of Americans who are unemployed due federal and local vaccination mandates.

New York City dropped their private employer vaccine mandate, ending one of the nation’s strictest COVID-19 regulations. However, public servants are still forced to comply.

NYC sanitation worker, Curtis Cutler, was denied a religious exemption and fired despite being a deacon at his church.

“Please let us have our lives back. Put back together. Let us have a form of normalcy. We are called as Christians to pray for our leaders. So that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to continue to do that,” Cutler said.

In Los Angeles, 22-year veteran firefighter John Knox was put on leave without pay for refusing the shot and has gone nearly a year without a paycheck.

“This is much bigger than my paycheck. This is much bigger than a pension. This is for the freedom and sovereignty of the citizens of this country,” Knox said.

Marcus Thornton represents a group of over 8,000 federal employees who argue federal and local government regulations violate human rights and religious freedoms.

“You know, it’s ironic and really disturbing that in the last several in the last five years, I’ve received multiple awards for my work, fighting for and defending human rights, fighting for and defending religious freedom,” said Thornton.

“And now over the past year, the government has threatened me with termination, excluded me from the workforce, discriminated against me and subjected me to harassment, for standing up for those very principles, for human rights and for religious freedom and for the right to bodily autonomy and medical choice.”