University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester.

The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that “a good number” of the remaining students “may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all,” university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

The students were disenrolled after “receiving multiple reminders via email, text, phone calls, calls to parents that they were out of compliance,” Coy said. They can re-enroll if they comply with the vaccine requirement or file an exemption by Wednesday.

About 96.6 percent of students have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a news release. The university granted 335 permanent vaccine waivers for students with religious or medical exemptions. The university also granted 184 temporary vaccine waivers for students who couldn’t get vaccinated but intend to get a vaccine once on campus. Exempt students must be tested weekly and wear a mask in indoor and outdoor common spaces.