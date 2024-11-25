Unearthed footage of Barron Trump speaking with mom’s accent spreads like wildfire after dad’s massive win

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Videos of future first son Barron Trump speaking in a Slovenian accent as a young boy are spreading like wildfire on social media after his father’s massive electoral win earlier this month.

“I like my suitcase,” a 4-year-old Barron Trump said with an apparent Slovene accent in 2010 during a Larry King segment.

The video shows Barron Trump in his father’s office with both of his parents as he grabs a brown suitcase and asks his mom about going to school.

“I have to go to school now?” Barron Trump asks, again with an accent.

MELANIA TRUMP POSTS PHOTO OF SON BARRON, 18, VOTING FOR THE 1ST TIME IN ELECTION WITH FATHER AT TOP OF TICKET

“You have lunch, and then you go to school,” Melania Trump responds.

“Now I’m gonna go?” Barron Trump asks again, speaking with the same accent as his mom.

“First you will have lunch, then you will go to school,” Melania tells her young son as he holds his brown briefcase.

Clips of the video have spread like wildfire across social media, most notably on TikTok, where users have filmed their own videos imitating Barron Trump, accompanied by the tag “sootcase,” as a play on how Barron Trump pronounced “suitcase.”

Social media users have reacted with shock over learning the eventual first son had a slight accent as a young boy, with many calling it “adorable,” “cute” and lauding Melania Trump for her close relationship with her young son. The videos had long floated on social media, but are only going viral after Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election this month.

One user on TikTok said, “i can’t help but giggle every time i hear or see this video his Slovenian accent is so cuteness,” and another said, “he was adorable,” and another saying Melania Trump “seems like an amazingly sweet mom.”

MELANIA TRUMP REVEALS HOW SHE STAYS CALM, COOL, FOCUSED AND HEALTHY: ‘GUIDING PRINCIPLE’

Dozens of videos on TikTok have racked up hundreds of thousands of views each, and have even led to social media users creating song remixes of Barron Trump’s accent and social media commenters noting they never knew the first son had an accent as a young boy.

Melania Trump, who had a successful modeling career before she became first lady, was born in Novo Mesto, Yugoslavia – now Slovenia – and explained in the interview with Larry King in 2010 that her son has an accent because he spent the majority of time with his mom.

“He has an accent,” King noted in a live interview with Trump and his wife after footage of Barron speaking in an accent was aired.

TRUMP TAPS INTO GEN Z’S PULSE WITH HELP FROM SON BARRON, WHO TELLS HIM ABOUT HOTTEST TRENDS

“He spends most of the time with me,” Melania Trump responded, before King asked the eventual president, “what do you think of that?”

“I think it’s great,” Donald Trump responded. “Anything he does is OK with me.”

“He speaks three languages, actually,” Melania Trump added.

“Smart one,” Donald Trump said.

In another clip, Donald Trump is seen telling his son to avoid drugs, alcohol and tattoos when he grows up.

“I want all As,” Donald Trump said in the clip. “And when you get older, no drugs. No alcohol. No cigarettes. And, you know what else? No tattoos. I don’t ever want to see tattoos on you.”

Footage of Barron Trump in 2009 is also going viral, showing the roughly 3-year-old boy with his mom attending a charity event where Entertainment Tonight held a short interview with the pair. Barron Trump declared his love of playing the drums while again pronouncing his words similar to his mom’s Slovene accent.

“I like to play drums,” he said, adding he wants drums “like on the television” for his birthday.

Barron Trump is now 18-years-old and attends New York University. The first son overwhelmingly stays out of the public spotlight when compared to his older siblings, such as Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who frequently conduct media interviews and joined their father on the campaign trail.

BARRON TRUMP ‘DOING GREAT’ AT NYU, LOVES HIS CLASSES, HIS MOM MELANIA TRUMP SAYS

Barron Trump, who notably stands at about 6-foot-9 and towers over his parents, was seen on stage when his father delivered his victory speech earlier this month after his massive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump wrapped up the election with 312 electoral votes to Harris’ 226, and won the popular vote.

“Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you. And with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America. That’s what we have to have. This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again,” Trump said in his victory speech, flanked by his family and other high-profile supporters such as tech billionaire Elon Musk and UFC CEO Dana White.