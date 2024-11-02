Unearthed documents contradict vulnerable House Democrat’s rhetoric about championing eviction ban

Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, who has a long history of defending squatters’ rights and decrying foreclosure evictions during the 2008 recession, has filed eviction notices against multiple tenants of properties she owns.

One of those eviction petitions, filed in 2021 in Toledo municipal court, was against a tenant for “non-payment of rent,” and that same tenant faced another eviction from Kaptur in 2023 for failing to pay rent.

That same tenant faced a possible eviction from Kaptur in 2024.

Kaptur, running for her 22nd term in Congress, also filed an eviction petition against another tenant in 2024 for a noise complaint, animal complaint and for an unauthorized person living on the property.

All of the eviction filings were eventually withdrawn by Kaptur.

Kaptur’s eviction filings come with a backdrop of the congresswoman vocally speaking out against evictions during her time in Congress.

During the COVID pandemic, Kaptur repeatedly pushed for theenactment and extensionof eviction moratoriums to prevent landlords from removing tenants. In one letter Kaptur signed, she declared, “Keeping Americans affordably and stably housed during this pandemic is both a moral imperative and a public health necessity.”

Kaptur co-sponsored legislation, H.R. 6347, to establish an eviction moratorium until six months after the COVID-19 emergency declaration expired.

“Possession is 99% of the law; you stay in your house.” Kaptur said on the floor of the House of Representatives in 2009 after the 2008 housing crisis. “So, I say to the American people, you be squatters in your own homes. Don’t you leave.”

In 2017, Kaptur slammed Trump Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin for allegedly profiting from foreclosures and complained that “Mr. Mnuchin profited personally off of kicking people out of their homes.

“Does such a person actually deserve confirmation as secretary of the Treasury of the United States of America?”

Kaptur told homeowners in 2009, “You should stay in your home. It is your castle. It’s more than a piece of property. It’s your home.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Kaptur’s campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

“This proves what we’ve been saying about Marcy Kaptur all along. She is a hypocrite who changes her language just because she’s in a tight election for the first time in her 41-year career,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Marinella told Fox News Digital.

“Marcy Kaptur should be ashamed of herself for profiting off kicking hardworking Ohioans out of their homes.”

Kaptur, serving her 21st term in Congress representing Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the House. While the Cook Political Report ranks her race as “Lean Democrat,” redistricting following the 2020 census has Republicans believing they can flip the seat and ensure control of the House.

Kaptur is opposed by GOP Ohio State Rep. Derek Merrin.