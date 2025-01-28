‘Undo the damage’: Texas lawmaker launches strategy to help ICE amid Trump deportation blitz

FIRST ON FOX: A Texas lawmaker is introducing a bill to further bolster cooperation between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and state and local law enforcement agencies — amid a sweeping arrest and deportation blitz by the Trump administration.

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, is introducing The 287(g) Program Protection Act. It focuses on 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows ICE to delegate to state and local law enforcement officers certain immigration functions, including identifying and detaining suspected illegal immigrants.

The Biden administration had paused new entries into the program in 2021, and Cloud’s office says Biden’s administration had never approved any new agreements since then.

President Donald Trump, promising a “historic” deportation program, signed an executive order on day one that told the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to use the program “to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

Cloud’s bill would double down on that stance, requiring that DHS approve any applications by state and local law enforcement within 90 days, and notify Congress if they deny it.

It would also require notification to Congress if DHS intended to terminate the agreement, and allow for an appeal by the local or state law enforcement.

Also required of DHS would be an annual performance report and recruitment strategies.

“The Biden Administration didn’t fail to protect our border—they accomplished exactly what they set out to do: undermine border security and flood our country with millions of illegal immigrants. This dangerous and intentional choice has created chaos in our communities from South Texas to New York City, and American citizens have paid the price,” Cloud said in a statement.

“Now, under the Trump Administration, we are working to undo the damage and restore law and order to our immigration system. My bill will expand and protect the 287(g) program, empowering local law enforcement to partner with ICE and assist the Trump Administration in removing illegal immigrants from our streets,” he said. Together, we will secure our borders, enforce the rule of law, and make South Texas and the rest of the country safe again.”

The bill, which has the support of restrictionist immigration group NumbersUSA, was praised by Texas’ Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, who said the bill would be a “momentous step in the right direction, as it will provide an unprecedented level of cooperation and coordination between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.”

The bill faces a strong chance of passage given the Republican control of both the House and the Senate. There have been a number of GOP-backed immigration bills hit Congress in recent days, after a year in which illegal immigration was shown to be a top priority for voters.

Congress recently sent the Laken Riley Act to Trump’s desk. The bill passed both chambers of Congress with bipartisan support and would mandate the detention of illegal immigrants arrested for theft-related crimes.