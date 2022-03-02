UN passes resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; China abstains

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United Nations General Assembly passed a historical resolution Wednesday condemning Russia’s deadly invasion into Ukraine and demanding it withdraw immediately.

The resolution holds no legal authority but serves as a symbol of global unity against Russian President Vladimir Putin as only five of the 181 nations present for the vote opposed the measure.

The U.S. along with 140 other nations supported the resolution while 35 nations abstained, including authoritarian regimes like China, Cuba and Iran abstained.

Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria voted against the resolution.

The vote was met with a standing ovation.

