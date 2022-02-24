Ukranian woman in viral video purportedly tells Russian soldier he will die: ‘Piece of s***’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows a Ukranian woman excoriating an occupying Russian soldier and telling him that he has no business in the country and will ultimately die there.

A transcript of the video, posted by Mashable Editor Chris Taylor, outlines the conversation with a woman holding an umbrella engaged in a shouting match with what appears to be a Russian soldier. The video has been viewed over 2 million times on Twitter.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

“What the f*** are you doing here,” the woman says to the man after he identifies himself as a Russian soldier who is conducting an “exercise.”

“Right now our conversation will lead to nothing,” the soldier says.

“You’re occupants,” the woman responds. “You’re fascists. What the f*** are you doing on our land with all these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here.”

BIDEN WH SLAMMED AFTER ACKNOWLEDGING SANCTIONS ‘NOT DESIGNED’ TO DISRUPT RUSSIA ENERGY EXPORTS

The soldier then unsuccessfully tried to end the conversation again by saying to the woman, “Let’s not escalate the situation.”

“What situation?” The woman says. “Guys, guys, put the sunflower seeds in your pockets please. You will lie down here with the seeds. You came to my land. Do you understand? You are occupiers. You are enemies.”

The woman goes on to tell the soldier he is “cursed” and a “piece of s***” who was “not invited.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video circulated online as Russia continues its military offensive in Ukraine and inches closer and closer to the Ukranian capital of Kiev.

Explosions could be heard in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv early Friday local time, as reports indicate Russian troops are closing in on the city.

“Russian mechanized forces, which came in from Belarus, are 20 miles outside of Kyiv,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers Thursday night, according to reporting from Axios.

Austin added that the military is looking into ways to provide Ukrainian forces with more equipment, including ammunition, as Russian troops swarm the country.

Russia’s all-out attack on Ukraine has killed at least 57 people and wounded 169 during the first day of President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Health Minister Oleh Lyashko said Thursday.

Ukraine remains defiant, according to the Kyiv Independent news outlet.

Ukraine’s armed forces had earlier reported at least 40 soldiers were killed, and said a military plane carrying 14 people crashed south of Kiev.

Fox News’ Michael Lee and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report