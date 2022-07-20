Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska asks Congress for air defense systems, thanks US for support

website maker

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska on Wednesday addressed Congress in an emotional plea as Russia continues its deadly assault on Ukraine.

Zelenskaa highlighted the atrocities that Russian forces have committed on civilians, particularly on the children on Ukraine.

In an unusual turn of events, the Ukrainian first lady made a plea for arms to fend off Russian advances.

“I’m asking for weapons…air defense systems,” she said. “In order for rockets not to kill children in their strollers.”

