Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy defiantly provides his location in Kyiv: ‘I’m not afraid of anyone’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed not to leave Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, going so far as to reveal that he is in his office as Russian forces continue their assault on the city.

“On Bankova Street,” Zelenskyy said in a Monday social media post. “Not hiding, and I’m not afraid of anyone.” Bankova Street is where the presidential offices are located.

The Ukrainian leader defiantly pointed his camera out the window, showing that it was nighttime in Kyiv, and then made remarks from his office.

Zelenskyy also warned that other NATO members could be next if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, saying that Russia will want “more and more.”

“We will come first, you will come second,” he told ABC News Monday. “Because the more this beast will eat, he wants more and more.”

Zelenskyy vowed that he would be “staying in Kyiv” despite the Russian invasion of the city, despite already surviving three attempts on his life since the start of the ar.

“I’m here,” Zelenskyy said.