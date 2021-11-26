NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia has denied any involvement after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that an attempted coup d’etat is being planned in his country to take place next week.

Zelenskyy told reporters that Ukraine had uncovered a plot for an attempted coup and that Ukrainians and Russians were involved, The Washington Post reported. While he also spoke of a threat of military escalation from Russia, he fell short of accusing the Kremlin of an involvement in the planned coup, according to Reuters.

“We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation – we have big internal challenges. I received information that a coup d’etat will take place in our country on Dec. 1-2,” Zelenskyy said, adding that his country was prepared for any escalation, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, denied Russia’s involvement in any coup against Ukraine.

“Russia had no plans to get involved. Russia never does such things at all,” Peskov said Friday, according to state media.

Zelenskyy warned earlier this month that Russia had amassed 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border and was preparing for an invasion. U.S. officials have also sounded the alarm on a potential invasion, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in contact with European allies on the matter. House Republicans are have petitioned President Biden to deploy troops to the region.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.