Ukraine President Zelenskyy to be profiled in forthcoming book from Regnery

EXCLUSIVE: Regnery Publishing is slated to release the first book profiling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in April.

“Zelensky: The Unlikely Ukrainian Hero Who Defied Putin and United the World,” which will be published April 19, is authored by award-winning authors and journalists Andrew Urban and Chris McLeod, according to the publisher.

Urban, who became a refugee in the United Kingdom and Australia after fleeing the Hungarian Uprising with his mother, has written and edited for national daily newspaper “The Australian,” as well as investigative books about crime victims.

Coauthor McLeod is an author, editor and journalist who has written and edited books and bookazines that have sold in more than 50 countries.

The book will also feature a foreword by Rebekah Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) intelligence officer whose book “Putin’s Playbook” detailed what she described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “carefully devised plan to defeat the United States.” The U.S. government blacked out portions of 31 pages of Koffler’s book, claiming “classified information.”

Zelenskyy requested during an address to Congress on Wednesday that the U.S. agree to impose a no-fly zone over his country. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “not interested in getting into World War III.”