UFO hearing: Pentagon reveals 11 near misses with US assets, unidentified objects

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon acknowledged Tuesday that while U.S. assets have never collided with anything the military categorizes as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), this has almost happened on nearly a dozen occasions.

Deputy Director of Navy Intelligence Scott Bray revealed this at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on UFOs, when asked by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., to confirm that there have never been any crashes.

UFO HEARING: PENTAGON SHOWS DECLASSIFIED PHOTOS AND VIDEO, CLIP OF UNEXPLAINABLE FLOATING OBJECT

“We have not had a collision. We’ve had at least 11 near misses, though,” Bray said.

Krishnamoorthi then asked if the U.S. has ever detected communication signals of any kind from these objects, and Bray said they had not. Bray also confirmed, however, that the U.S. has never tried to communicate with them.

CONGRESS HOLDS HISTORIC PUBLIC UFO HEARING AS MILITARY STRUGGLES TO UNDERSTAND ‘MYSTERY’ FLYING PHENOMENA

“So we don’t even put out an alert saying, you know, U.S., identify yourself. You know, you’re in our flight path or something like that?” Krishnamoorthi asked.

“We’ve not put out anything like that,” Bray said, adding that these objects, such as one that officials showed House members earlier in the hearing, appeared to be unmanned objects “that may or may not be in controlled flight.”

Bray also confirmed that the U.S. has never fired upon any of the objects.

The congressman then asked about whether the U.S. has ever found wreckage that they could not identify. Bray said the UAP Task Force “doesn’t have any wreckage that isn’t explainable” or “consistent with being of terrestrial origin.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bray later noted that some UAPs are not necessarily “physical objects,” but could be sensor anomalies or meteorological phenomena. He did say, however, that he knows “with certainty” that “a number of these are physical objects.

The hearing was the first public one of its kind in 50 years. Officials released declassified photos and videos of UFOs, including a brief and shaky video where a small object appeared to zip past a military pilot, and a separate video where glowing triangles are seen in the night sky.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.