Typically partisan social media accounts become source of coronavirus info as pandemic transcends partisanship

Normally political social media channels have taken to sharing vital information on how Americans can protect themselves and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as efforts to stem the pandemic have begun to transcend the partisanship that has largely characterized politics in the U.S. in recent years.

“We’re ALL in this together,” the Senate Republicans’ Twitter account says in a tweet pinned at the top of its profile. “And we can ALL do our part to help stop the spread of coronavirus.”

“Now more than ever, we must remember that we are ALL in this together,” said the House Democrats’ Twitter account posted Wednesday morning, along with a handful of tips for Americans to help protect themselves against the coronavirus.

These posts from accounts controlled by the respective majorities of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives — groups normally at odds with each other — are a stark contrast from their typical, partisan programming.

As the Trump impeachment saga raged on in December, the House Democrats’ Twitter account posted that “President Trump has abused his power and must be held accountable.”

“Democrats know they cannot win in this climate, and so they have decided to impeach the president,” the Senate Republicans’ account posted in January, quoting Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Twitter accounts for the House Republicans, Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, the Republican Governors Association and more have joined the House Democrats and Senate Republicans in putting down their political swords — for now — and instead sharing information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), updating Americans on national and state governments’ latest actions and warning people about the potentially disastrous effects of allowing the coronavirus to go on unchecked.

Some accounts, including the Senate Democrats’ official account and the National Republican Congressional Committee, have continued sharing partisan posts. But they are generally outnumbered by those which have focused on fighting the coronavirus, especially as the threat has become more serious in the United States in the past week — a development that has led even President Trump to shift his initially dismissive tone on the disease.

In remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell updated the chamber on its latest efforts to pass a stimulus package before sharing some stories from his home state on individual Americans coming together to stem the spread of the virus which causes a disease officially known as COVID-19.

“Even amidst the uncertainty, the American people are stepping up and reminding everyone what solidarity and citizenship look like,” McConnell said. “In my home state, Kentuckians are going out of their way to stand with their neighbors. Stay at home parents are volunteering to help neighbors with childcare when parents are unable to telework. Grocery stores in the Lowell area are setting aside the first hour they’re open each day, right after their cleaning, so older shoppers, and those with underlying conditions, can shop first.”

McConnell continued: “This is what makes the United States of America what it is … generosity, friendship, resolve and strength. This is not a challenge anyone wanted for our nation. But it is a challenge it will overcome.”

McConnell’s uniting words echoed a statement from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, who offered words of praise for Trump’s coronavirus response.

“I said to the president, who is a New Yorker who I’ve known for many many years: ‘I put my hand out in partnership. I want to work together 100 percent,'” Cuomo said. “I think the president was 100 percent sincere in saying he wanted to work together in partnership, in a spirit of cooperation. Actions he has taken evidence that. His team has been on it. I know a team when they’re on it. … I want to say thank you and I want to say that I appreciate it.”

Cuomo added: “We’re not Democrats, we’re not Republicans, we are Americans at the end of the day.”