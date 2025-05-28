Two Secret Service officers suspended after brawl outside Obama’s home

Two U.S. Secret Service officers have been suspended after reportedly fighting with each other in front of former President Barack Obama’s Washington D.C. mansion last week.

The two uniformed officers were outside Obama’s residence around 2:30 a.m. on May 21 when one called for a supervisor to come immediately before “I whoop this girl’s a**,” according to an audio recording posted online.

In addition to the audio, a video published Tuesday by RealClearPolitics shows the female officers punching and shoving each other.

“I need a supervisor out here… immediately before I whoop this girl’s a**,” one of the women said into the radio, the report states.

The Secret Service confirmed the fight with Fox News Digital.

“The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable.”

“Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further,” the spokesperson added.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the fight between the two officers.