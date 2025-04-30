Two presidents, two Americas: Trump vs. Biden at 100 days

President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden entered two totally different worlds, with a dramatically different set of challenges and conditions, as they each embarked on their first 100 days in office.

While Biden’s first 100 days centered on managing the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, Trump’s early agenda in his second term has focused on imposing steep tariffs on Chinese imports, launching a sweeping border crackdown with mass deportations, and advancing peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Trump reached the 100-day mark on Tuesday.

The period also marked a steep increase in executive orders in comparison to previous presidents. Altogether, Trump has signed more than 140 executive orders during his first 100 days in office during his second term – more than 100 more orders in comparison to Biden during the same time period.

POLL POSITION: WHERE DONALD TRUMP STANDS WITH AMERICANS 100 DAYS INTO HIS SECOND PRESIDENCY

Altogether, Trump has signed 142 executive orders to date, while Biden signed 40 executive orders at the conclusion of his first 100 days in office.

Overall, Biden received higher approval ratings at the 100-day mark of his presidency than Trump. While Trump’s approval rating remains at roughly 40% at this point, Biden’s approval rating during the same period hit 59%, according to Pew Research Center polls of both presidents.

Even so, Biden couldn’t maintain that popularity. Just months later, in September 2021, Biden’s approval rating dropped to 44%, per the Pew Research Center.

A key difference between the Biden and Trump administrations is their focus on immigration issues, a matter underscored by the pieces of legislation each president ushered through during their first 100 days.

Legislative victories for Biden during his first 100 days included the American Rescue Plan, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package. The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan included funding for additional stimulus checks for individuals and families, and also expanded the child tax credit and unemployment benefits, among other things.

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING AND ANALYSIS ON TRUMP’S FIRST 100 DAYS BACK IN OFFICE

By contrast, Trump’s first major legislative victory is tied to his administration’s effort to crack down on immigration. Trump signed off on the Laken Riley Act in February, a measure that directs Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain illegal immigrants arrested or charged with theft-related crimes, or those accused of assaulting a police officer.

Likewise, it permits states to sue the Department of Homeland Security for harm caused to their citizens because of illegal immigration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The law is named after a nursing student who was killed by an illegal immigrant during a jog on the University of Georgia’s campus. Jose Ibarra, who was previously arrested but never detained by ICE, received a life prison sentence for killing 22-year-old Laken Riley.

“This horrific atrocity should never have been allowed to happen,” Trump told reporters before signing the legislation. “And as president, I’m fighting every single day to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.”