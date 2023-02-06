Two polls in 2 days shows Democrats want to ditch Biden in 2024

Democrats widely favor replacing President Biden with another candidate in 2024, a pair of polls showed Sunday and Monday.

While Biden and other Democratic lawmakers have insisted the president “intends to run” again, 62% of Democratic voters hope to move on, according to a Monday poll from the Associated Press. A Second poll from the Washington Post and ABC showed on Sunday that 58% of Democrats want to nominate someone else in 2024.

The WaPo/ABC poll additionally showed that Americans generally oppose a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump in 2024.

The AP-NORC poll also found that just 22% of Americans in general want Biden to run again, while 78% say they want someone else.

The AP-NORC poll surveyed 1,068 U.S. adults between Jan. 26 and 30, reporting a margin of error of 4.2%.

At least two polls have shown Trump defeating Biden in a hypothetical rematch, with WaPo and ABC showing Trump ahead of Biden with a 48% to 44% lead and Emerson College showing Trump in the lead 44% to 41%.

Nevertheless, Trump is facing his own crisis of confidence within the Republican Party, as many begin to favor other candidates.

“Unfortunately, at the end of the day, November of ’22 showed us that, right? Trump is going to be seen as a very extreme candidate. The country is going to push back against it,” Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Sunday.

“It can’t get done. He could get the nomination, but he can’t get it done,” he added.

More Republicans have grown skeptical of Trump following the 2022 midterm elections, which saw Trump-endorsed candidates losing close races across the country. Trump’s losses in hotly contested Senate races hurt Republicans in particular, costing the party control of the Senate.