Twitter suspends DeSantis press secretary who urged followers to ‘light up’ reporter

A spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allegedly harassed a reporter via Twitter — so the social media platform temporarily shuttered her account due to “abusive behavior.”

Christina Pushaw apparently disagreed with a Tuesday story from Associated Press reporter Brendan Farrington, about a multimillion dollar DeSantis donor who also invested in a company producing Regeneron, a drug used to treat COVID patients.

DESANTIS PRESS SECRETARY FIRES BACK AFTER ASSOCIATED PRESS ACCUSES HER OF ‘HARRASING REPORTER

DeSantis has pushed for the drug as a COVID-19 treatment in his state.

Pushaw shared Farrington’s report on her Twitter account and asked her followers to “drag them” before deleting the post.

The spokeswoman also threatened to put Farrington “on blast” if the story wasn’t changed, and retweeted a message about the AP, adding the words “Light. Them. Up.”

Farrington received a number of threats after Pushaw’s tweets, according to the Associated Press.

When she learned Farrington had been threatened, the spokeswoman deleted the “drag them” tweet, telling her followers “nobody should be threatening anyone.”

“I’ll be fine, I hope. Freedom. Just please don’t kill me,” Farrington later tweeted about the threats.

