Twitter suspends 12-year-old popular North Korea parody account for violating ‘impersonation’ rules

A popular satire account has been locked by Twitter for violating its policies.

“I’m sorry to say effective immediately @DPRK_News is defunct,” the owner of the North Korean satire account DPRK News Service posted on Wednesday. “I founded the account in 2009. Twitter decided today that it violates their rules. I’m not going to label a parody a parody. That moots the point. It gives away the joke.”

TWITTER ERUPTS WITH SUPPORT FOR IN-N-OUT AFTER COMPANY REFUSES TO ENFORCE VACCINE MANDATE: ‘#DONOTCOMPLY’

A screenshot with the tweet shows Twitter arguing that the account violated rules against “impersonation.”

The parody account routinely tweets sarcastic posts framed as coming from North Korea’s communist government.

LOS ANGELES MAYOR TO CITY EMPLOYEES: BE PREPARED TO LOSE YOUR JOB IF YOU AREN’T VACCINATED BY DEADLINE

The account had over 330,000 followers at the time of the suspension.

The suspension of the account earned criticism from many social media users including Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume.

“Twitter makes fool of itself again,” Hume tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.