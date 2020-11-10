Twitter removes Lincoln Project tweet sharing contact info of Trump campaign attorneys

.

Twitter removed a post from The Lincoln Project on Tuesday, an anti-Trump Republican PAC, that shared contact information and photos of two attorneys representing President Trump‘s 2020 campaign.

Attorneys Carolyn McGee and Ronald Hicks are assisting the Trump team in its legal battle over mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. The Lincoln Project tweeted, “Make them famous,” to its 2.7 million followers along with an emoji depicting a skull-and-crossbones.

“The Tweet referenced is in violation of the Twitter Rules on abusive behavior,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. “The account owner will be required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account.”

Neither McGee nor Hicks immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Lincoln Project defended the tweet after Twitter removed it for violating its policies.

“Donald Trump’s encouragement of harassment [sic] of American democracy is undemocratic, potentially dangerous, and counterproductive. Whatever you think of the Administration’s legal arguments, targeting the sanctity of our elections is immoral [and] ineffective,” the PAC wrote.

The Lincoln Project also instructed Twitter users to create a LinkedIn account for the sole purpose of messaging employees at the attorneys’ law firms Jones Day and Porter Wright to “ask them how they can work for an organization trying to overturn the will of the American people.” The account then posted screenshots of messages from users who followed the instructions.

The Lincoln Project’s call to its followers to contact McGee and Hicks comes after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others encouraged the creation of an apparent blacklist of people who helped Trump during his time in office.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” the progressive congresswoman asked on Friday. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

In an apparent response to criticism, she tweeted: “Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years.”

In posts marked “unavailable,” two Democratic operatives responded by touting the “Trump Accountability Project,” which seeks to prevent Trump associates from profiting from time in his administration. The tweets came from Emily Abrams, a former aide to presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and Michael Simon, who worked for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Former senior Obama campaign spokesperson Hari Sevugan tweeted Tuesday that he is “supportive of the idea of preserving the record and ensuring the officials who actively damaged American democracy aren’t able to profit from that experience.”

“We should welcome in our fellow Americans with whom we differ politically,” the group’s website reads. “But those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper also received criticism for implying that Trump supporters should be concerned about “how any future employers might see [their] character defined during adversity.” The president’s campaign continues to challenge battleground states with closely contested results that ended in a victory for President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden called for the two parties to unite during a Saturday speech after he was announced winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.