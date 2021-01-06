Twitter locks Trump account, warns further violations will result in 'permanent suspension' from the platform

Twitter locked President Trump’s account on Wednesday night claiming he violated Twitter rules, and warned the president that further violations of the company’s Civic Integrity or Violent Threat policies would result in a “permanent suspension” of his account.

Twitter’s move came after the social media giant removed a video the president tweeted, in which he told protesters who had stormed the Capitol to “go home,” while maintaining that the 2020 election had been “stolen.”

The violent protests erupted on Capitol Hill during a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the presidential election.

“In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules,” Twitter said in a statement. “Threats of and calls to violence are against the Twitter Rules, and we are enforcing our policies accordingly.”

“In addition, we have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence. This means these labeled Tweets will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked,” Twitter added, noting that they are also “exploring other escalated enforcement actions and will keep the public updated with any significant developments.”

“This means that the account of @RealDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these tweets,” Twitter posted. “If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

“Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” Twitter said.

The president, after posting the video, tweeted: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” Trump tweeted. “Go home with love & peace.”

He added: “Remember this day forever!”

Both the video and the tweet were flagged by Twitter and removed.

Before their removal, a Twitter spokesperson said: “In line with our Civic Integrity Policy and recent guidance, we have placed a label on the Tweet, and have significantly restricting engagement with the Tweet due to the risk of violence.”

The spokesperson added: “This means this Tweet will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked.”

Twitter’s initial flag on Trump’s video message and tweet stated: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”

Meanwhile, Facebook also removed the video from their platform.

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence,” Facebook Vice President Guy Rosen wrote on Twitter.

Facebook initially flagged Trump’s post with a label saying: “Joe Biden has been elected President with results that were certified by all 50 states. The US has laws, procedures, and established institutions to ensure the peaceful transfer of power after an election.” The company later removed the post altogether.