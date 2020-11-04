Twitter flags Trump tweet warning Democrats 'trying to steal' the election as 'misleading'

President Trump tweeted that Democrats are “trying to STEAL the Election,” while claiming a “big win”—a post that Twitter flagged as “misleading” content.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election,” Trump tweeted just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. “We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Twitter flagged the president’s tweet, shortly after it was posted, noting that “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Twitter’s flag on the president’s tweet linked out to a page to “learn about US 2020 election security efforts.”

The social media giant’s move comes just days after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified on Capitol Hill, as Republicans claimed the platform was censoring conservative viewpoints.

Meanwhile, the president added that he would be making a statement from the White House, and touted “a big WIN!”

The president was able to declare victory in battleground states of Florida, Ohio, and Iowa Tuesday night, and was able to clinch a big electoral win in traditionally Red Texas.

But a number of key states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina were too close to call as of 1:15 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Joe Biden from Wilmington, Del. said just after midnight that he is “on track to win this election.”

“Be patient,” Biden told supporters. “It ain’t over until every vote is counted—every ballot is counted.”

He added: “But we’re feeling good, we’re feeling good about where we are.”

Biden thanked supporters for their “patience,” and urged them to “keep the faith, guys.”

“We’re gonna win this,” Biden said.