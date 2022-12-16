Twitter employee donations almost exclusively benefited Democrats during the midterm elections

Twitter employees maintained their blistering Democratic support through political donations this past election, with nearly all of their contributions benefiting liberal politicians and committees.

Employees working at the social media giant poured $185,000 into the 2022 elections. Of that amount, $166,420 went to candidates and party committees. Nearly $166,000 (99.73%) of those donations benefited Democrats, while Republicans received around $500 (0.27%) from individuals at the company, according to OpenSecrets data.

While their Democratic financial support has remained steady in recent years, the partisanship of those who politically give from the company highlights Elon Musk’s hurdles as he seeks to make the company “politically neutral.”

“Money talks. In Twitter’s case, money screams,” Joseph Vazquez, associate editor at Media Research Center’s Business and Free Speech America, told Fox News Digital. “The fact that the overwhelming amount of donations from Twitter employees was funneled into the Democrat political machine isn’t surprising.”

“The Twitter files that Elon Musk released should have just been packaged with the Democrats’ donkey insignia plastered all over them because being a tool to censor the Democrats’ political opponents is precisely what the Big Tech platform became in the U.S. before Musk’s acquisition,” Vazquez added.

Musk, through various reporters on Twitter, has released internal documents and communications shining a light on deliberations benefiting Democrats, including suppressing the New York Post’s story revealing private emails between Hunter Biden and an adviser to Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

The “Twitter Files” further exposed how the company’s standards on free speech eroded during the 2020 election, culminating in former President Donald Trump’s ban from the platform in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Subsequent releases detailed conservative shadowbanning on the platform and highlighted how Twitter executives axed Trump’s account even though he did not violate their rules.

Republicans, meanwhile, are eyeing investigatory hearings into Twitter’s purported censorship of Trump and conservatives when they take control of the U.S. House of Representatives next month.

Republicans say the latest installments of Musk’s “Twitter Files” show that censorship was rampant at the social media giant leading up to and after the 2020 election.

“Big Tech has appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee numerous times and have claimed they weren’t shadowbanning people on their platforms,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the incoming chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “These new Twitter files have exposed that was a lie.”

McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., said Republicans on the Energy and Commerce Committee are still looking at oversight options related to Twitter next year.

“We’ll continue our robust oversight of all Big Tech companies to be more transparent about how they’re silencing Americans,” she said.

Twitter, however, is not the only tech behemoth whose employees’ political contributions heavily favor Democrats.

This past cycle, employees at Alphabet, Google’s parent company, pushed around 88% of their donations to Democrats, according to OpenSecrets data.

Additionally, more than 80% of Meta (formerly Facebook) employee contributions benefited Democrats. And like Twitter, Facebook suppressed the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election.

