Twitter cracks down on accounts that solely post content from Trump communications platform

Twitter has been taking “enforcement action” on accounts that exist solely to repost the content from former President Donald Trump‘s new communications platform.

Trump earlier this week unveiled “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” a communications platform that allows him to communicate with his followers by posting images, videos and commentary after he was banned from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook following the Capitol riot in January.

A Twitter spokesperson told Fox News that as part of its “ban evasion policy” it will “take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account.”

Under Twitter’s ban evasion policy “prohibit[s] attempts to circumvent prior enforcement, including through the creation of new accounts.”

“You can’t circumvent permanent suspensions,” the policy states. “If an account has been permanently suspended for severe violations of the Twitter Rules, Twitter reserves the right to also permanently suspend any other account we believe the same account holder or entity may be operating in violation of our earlier suspension, regardless of when the other account was created.”

Twitter permanently suspended Trump in January.

New accounts had been surfacing with the intent of solely sharing content from Trump’s new platform, which appears on www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

Trump’s new platform gives followers the ability to share links to his posts on their Twitter and Facebook feeds.

“In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises,” a video Trump posted to the platform Tuesday says.

“A place to speak freely and safely,” the video continues, showing the new platform. “Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

The technology appears to be powered by Campaign Nucleus — the “digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations,” created by his former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

The space allows Trump to post and allows followers to share the former president’s posts to Twitter and Facebook, however the new platform does not have a feature to allow users to “reply” or engage with Trump’s posts.

“This is just a one-way communication,” one source familiar with the space told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

The site has a sign-up list for people to enter their phone numbers and email addresses in order to receive alerts for when Trump posts a new message.

Trump unveiled the new platform just a day before Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld his ban from Facebook and Instagram. The board, though, said it was “not appropriate” for Facebook to impose the “indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension” and gave the company six months to review the decision of whether to ban Trump for good.