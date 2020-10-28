Twitter CEO Dorsey pressed by Cruz on restricting Hunter Biden stories: 'Who the hell elected you?'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ripped into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, accusing him and his social media platform of improperly censoring reporting from the New York Post that reflected poorly on Joe Biden, despite not acting consistently regarding stories about President Trump.

The Post’s Twitter account was locked and links to their article about the contents of a laptop reported as having belonged to Hunter were censored. Dorsey said this was due to a policy regarding hacked materials. Cruz noted that a New York Times article about President Trump’s tax returns did not face the same treatment, even though the materials appeared to be leaked illegally.

“Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear, and why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC silencing views to the contrary of your political beliefs?”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.